Technology, tips help Aurora police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Aurora police are crediting the public and video technology in helping investigators quickly find the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a teenage boy on Friday.

When a 16-year-old boy riding an electric scooter in a marked bicycle lane was hit from behind that night, there were no witnesses to the crash. However, nearby residents reported hearing a vehicle with a loud exhaust speeding away. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

An Aurora teen was struck and killed in the bike lane at East Wesley Drive and South Dunkirk Street. CBS

The Aurora Police Department said two teens reached out to them on Saturday after seeing reports of the crash in the local media. They told police that they saw a vehicle speeding through the neighborhood around the time of the crash and were able to give them a description.

That led investigators to use MESH and flock cameras to confirm the suspect's vehicle, a blue 2014 Dodge Charger. Investigators say they backtracked the direction it traveled as the suspect left Aurora and entered Denver after the crash.

Daveon Javon James-Jackson Aurora Police Department

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot at a Denver apartment complex. They said the vehicle was registered to an address in Aurora, where they found the suspect, Daveon Javon-James Jackson, and arrested him.

The crash remains under investigation, and authorities encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.