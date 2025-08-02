Aurora boy, 16, killed while riding scooter in hit-and-run crash, police say

A 16-year-old boy was struck while riding a scooter in Aurora and later died in the hospital. Now police are searching for the vehicle and the driver who hit him.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday at East Wesley Drive and South Dunkirk Street, Aurora police said on Saturday morning. The boy was conscious but with serious injuries when first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

A vehicle struck the boy from behind while he was riding in the marked bike lane and then fled the area, police said, and there were no witnesses to the crash.

Investigators have no information about the vehicle that was involved, other than that nearby residents reported hearing loud exhaust around the time of the crash, and are asking anyone with cameras in the area of the crash to check their cameras' footage from 11:15 to 11:20 p.m.

Anyone with footage or information about the crash is being asked to contact Aurora police.