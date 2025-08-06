"Technology disruption" leads to pause on departing United Airlines flights to Denver International Airport and other U.S. airports

A ground stop remains in effect for United Airlines flights bound for Denver International Airport, according to the FAA.

The airline said that they were experiencing a "technology issue" on Wednesday evening and that led to the stoppage. Departures were also being held to several other airports across the country, including O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The airline said in a statement to expect flight delays throughout the evening.

"We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening. The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations," a statement from United read.

So far the exact nature of the technology issue hasn't been explained.

The FAA released a statement saying they are working with United to try to ease the flight backlog: "We're aware United experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations. Some delays may continue as they work through the recovery process. We've offered full support to help address their flight backlog and remain in close contact with United."