TABOR refund checks are in the mail for Coloradans

Coloradans will start seeing checks in the mail by next week, state officials say. The checks are part of the long-standing TABOR tax refund program. Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Wednesday those checks are in the mail.

Individuals who filed 2021 state taxes will get $750; Joint filers will get $1,500.

"I know the struggles many people are going through, and I see it everyday in my community in Colorado Springs. People are working harder to pay for critical necessities like housing and food, these Colorado give back checks will help people."

People who have not filed their 2021 state income tax return have until Oct. 17 to do so and be eligible for these checks.

According to the Joint Budget Committee, under the new law, the state will refund approximately 85% percent of fiscal year 2021-2022 surplus TABOR revenue through the Colorado Cashback Plan in checks of equal amounts for single filers and double that amount for joint filers.

According to the governor's office, to receive Colorado Cash Back, an individual must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years of age on or before December 31, 2021; Is a Colorado resident for the entire 2021 income tax year; And file a state income tax return for the 2021 income tax year or receive a property tax, rent, or heat credit rebate.

An individual who lived in Colorado for all of 2021 will likely be considered a resident and receive a refund.