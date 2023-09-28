Watch CBS News
Barry Morphew's attorney shares statement following discovery of wife Suzanne Morphew's remains in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The attorney for Barry Morphew released a statement on behalf of his family following the reported discovery of wife Suzanne Morphew's remains on Wednesday. Investigators confirmed they identified her remains after discovering them in Saguache County on Sept. 22. 

Suzanne went missing in May 2020, and Barry was subsequently arrested for her murder in 2021 before a judge would then dismiss the case against him in April 2022. 

Statement from Eytan Law Firm: 

"Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife whom they deeply love was found deceased. They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking."

"Neither the DA nor the authorities notified Mallory and Macy Morphew about the recovery of their mom."

"From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong. We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphew's like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne's killing."

"The Morphew's would appreciate their privacy during this deeply emotional and personal time."

