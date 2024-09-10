Watch CBS News
Suspect identified after deadly shootout with Colorado State Patrol troopers

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The suspect who was killed in last weekend's shootout with a Colorado State Patrol trooper has been identified. According to the coroner with Adams and Broomfield counties, the suspect has been identified as Victor Anthony De Santiago. 

Law enforcement officers secure the scene of a shooting at U.S. 36 and Federal Boulevard after a Colorado State Patrol trooper was shot on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. CBS

Santiago, 32, was shot and killed just after 1 p.m. in Westminster on U.S. 36 near Federal Boulevard when he fired multiple rounds at Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Tye Simcox and Simcox returned fire. 

Investigators believe Simcox was targeted while he was pulled over in between two concrete barriers in his marked CSP vehicle doing paperwork. State patrol investigators said the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck, later identified as Santiago, was traveling east and fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the patrol car. He then pulled over and continued firing at Simcox, who got out of his car and returned fire.

Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Tye Simcox Mark Stahl/CSP Photo

Simcox suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.   

