Suspect in Colorado crime spree tackled by good Samaritan during police chase

Authorities are thanking a good Samaritan who helped capture a vehicle thief during a police chase in March 2023.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, James McDonald's crime spree began on March 11 when he asked to test drive a red Ford-150 at Groove Ford in Centennial. Authorities said McDonald later returned and stole the truck.

The next theft occurred two days later when McDonald stole an RV motorhome in Lakewood with a 9mm handgun inside.

On March 16, Park County deputies spotted a woman driving the stolen truck next to McDonald, who was driving the stolen motorhome. Although deputies attempted to pursue the suspects, the chase was terminated for safety reasons.

Four days later, Arapahoe deputies found the stolen motorhome at a storage facility at 3411 S. Irving St. Authorities said there were multiple firearms inside the RV.

McDonald stole a black Ford-150 from Sterling Auto Sales in Franktown the following day.

On March 24, a Lakewood police officer spotted McDonald driving the stolen black Ford-150 and attempted to stop him. McDonald evaded the officer and Arapahoe County sheriff's investigators began to track him. The sheriff's department contacted the Denver Police Department's Air1 helicopter for assistance.

James McDonald jumps curb during police chase Denver Police Department

Officials said the helicopter followed McDonald through the streets of Denver for about an hour before he crashed the truck and fled on foot. A good Samaritan, Johan Sebastian Eslava-Osorio, witnessed the incident and chased after McDonald. Eslava-Osorio tackled him and held him down until DPD officers arrived and placed McDonald under arrest.

James McDonald crashes during police chase Denver Police Department

"Thanks to Mr. Eslava-Osorio's swift action, the suspect was held and apprehended without further incident. I'm certain that if the suspect had fled the scene of the accident on foot, his desperate attempts to get away would have surely led to additional victims or additional property damage. As the investigator assigned to this case, I am very grateful that Mr. Eslava-Osorio was there to end the long search for the suspect," said Investigator Jose Diaz.

Johan Sebastian Eslava-Osorio chases James McDonald Denver Police Department

McDonald was sentenced to 40 years in prison at the Skyline Correctional Center in Canon City for the aggravated auto theft in Arapahoe County.

Authorities released footage from the helicopter on Thursday. They said they waited to release information on McDonald's capture until the case was resolved in court and praised Eslava-Osorio's bravery.