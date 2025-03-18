Suspect in cold murder case in Northern Colorado arrested years later in Nebraska
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations said a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Northern Colorado woman has been arrested nearly 18 years after her death.
In April of 2007, someone stabbed Jessica Bejarano at her home in Frederick. Her two young children were there at the time.
Officials said the suspect, 72-year-old Darrell Burklund, is now in custody. He was arrested in Nebraska and is facing an extradition hearing this week.
Investigators said DNA evidence helped lead to his arrest.