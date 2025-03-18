Watch CBS News
Suspect in cold murder case in Northern Colorado arrested years later in Nebraska

By Christa Swanson

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations said a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Northern Colorado woman has been arrested nearly 18 years after her death.

fredrick-cold-case-arrest-6vo-transfer-frame-0.jpg
Jessica Bejarano Colorado Bureau of Investigation

In April of 2007, someone stabbed Jessica Bejarano at her home in Frederick. Her two young children were there at the time.

fredrick-cold-case-arrest-6vo-transfer-frame-869.jpg
Darrell Burkland Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Officials said the suspect, 72-year-old Darrell Burklund, is now in custody. He was arrested in Nebraska and is facing an extradition hearing this week.

Investigators said DNA evidence helped lead to his arrest.

