Suspect arrested, fireworks suspected in Flagstaff Road fire in Boulder County, Colorado

Boulder police officers arrested a suspect who has been accused of starting a fire at the base of Flagstaff Road on Monday night. Deputies rushed to the area of Gregory Canyon about 9:35 p.m. Monday for an active wildland fire started by suspected fireworks.

Fire crews led by the City of Boulder Fire-Rescue were able to extinguish the fire before it spread, limiting the burn area to approximately 3700 square feet. An Xcel Energy power pole and Centurylink power box were damaged.

Elijah Ybarra Boulder County

The total damage caused by the fire is estimated to be $4700 according to the preliminary investigation.

A Boulder police officer located a suspect a short time later who fit the description witnesses saw leaving the scene of the wildland fire: an 18-to-25-year-old male wearing a neon yellow reflective backpack, a blue and red striped sweater, and red pants. That suspect, identified as Elijah Ybarra, 21, was located sitting on a half wall on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th Street and Baseline Road.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ybarra's backpack was in the front passenger seat of his mother's vehicle. He told the officer that he called his mother to pick him up after his friends failed to meet him. The backpack was a bright neon yellow backpack matching that of one the suspect was described as having. Inside the backpack, the officer found an unlit black firecracker that had a black panther symbol on the wrapping in the second pocket. Another firecracker was found in the main pocket of the backpack.

Ybarra was arrested for second-degree arson. According to the arrest affidavit, when Ybarra was booked into the Boulder County Jail, he had a red lighter and two e-cigarettes on his person. The officer noted in the affidavit that "There was no loose tobacco or anything on his person that a lighter would be used for."