Arrest made in Aurora drive-by shooting that injured two adults and one child

Aurora police have arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that left a man, woman and child injured Saturday night.

Investigators said they determined the victims were traveling to Aurora to meet someone for a transaction. When the suspects took the items without paying and fled, the victims reportedly began to follow them. Authorities said someone in the suspect's vehicle opened fire on the victims while traveling south on Airport Boulevard near E. Colfax Avenue. The wounded man and woman flagged down medical personnel near E. Alameda Parkway and S. Chambers Road.

The male victim suffered serious injuries, while a woman in the passenger seat sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said a 12-year-old girl in the back seat suffered a superficial graze wound, but the other two children riding in the back seat were uninjured. All three children were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Aurora Police Department

Later in the evening, officers reportedly found the suspect vehicle, a GMC Acadia, at a home in the 1000 block of N. Jasper Street. APD's Direct-Action Response Teams surveilled the home until the vehicle left. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop near S. Peoria Street and E. Mississippi Avenue and took the driver, Christopher Campos-Anguiano, into custody.

Campos-Anguiano was interviewed at the APD Headquarters and then booked into the Aurora Detention Center. He is facing five counts of attempted second-degree murder.