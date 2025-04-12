Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora police investigating drive-by shooting, 2 wounded

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora Saturday night.

According to APD, a man was driving south on Airport Boulevard near Colfax Avenue around 7:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside them. Authorities said the man and a female passenger were both wounded when a person in the vehicle beside them opened fire. Three children were in the back seat, but police said they were unharmed.

The wounded man drove to the area of Alameda Parkway and Chambers Road, where he flagged down medical personnel. Authorities said the man and woman were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The children were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities said they do not yet have information on the suspect. Officers are continuing to investigate the area around the crime scene and the incident at Alameda Parkway and Chambers Road.

Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.