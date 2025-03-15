Police arrest man accused of intentionally ramming Boulder Police Department patrol vehicle

A man is facing charges after he allegedly rammed his car into a Boulder Police Department patrol vehicle early Saturday.

According to police, two marked patrol vehicles were at a gas station in the 4700 block of Baseline Road around 12:45 a.m. when a man driving a Saab pulled in front of them. Officials said an officer asked the man, later identified as Robert Saraduke, if he needed help. But authorities said Saraduke didn't respond, only glaring at the officers.

Boulder Police Department

When they decided to back up, police said Saraduke rammed his vehicle into one of the patrol units three times. Then he reportedly got out of the car and approached the patrol unit on foot.

Authorities said the officers warned Saraduke he would be Tased if he did not comply with their instructions. They said he told the officers to shoot him and kept advancing towards them.

One officer deployed her Taser and Saraduke fell to the ground. They said he continued to resist, but the officers took him into custody without injury.

He is facing multiple charges, including:

Felony assault first degree of a peace officer

Obstruction of a peace officer

Reckless driving

Felony criminal attempt first-degree assault on a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Misdemeanor menacing

"I am incredibly thankful no one was injured during this targeted assault on one of our officers. In this situation, our officers were not on a call for service or trying to arrest anyone, and yet the suspect chose to engage and target the officers, ramming a patrol car and seemingly trying to force a confrontation," Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said.