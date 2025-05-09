Sunshine and warmth across Colorado heading into Mother's Day Weekend

Warming trend ramps up into the Mother's Day Weekend

After the wet weather in Colorado this week, sunshine and warmth are taking over as high pressure builds over the Western half of the U.S.

This area of high pressure will bring well above normal temperatures and an abundance of sunshine into early next week before another storm trough advances in by Wednesday of next week.

High temperatures for Friday will climb into the mid-70s across the Denver metro area.

There is a chance of spotty showers in the mountains the next several days, and some of those showers and storms could drop down into the Foothills.

The Denver area and eastern Colorado are expected to stay sunny and dry through the weekend.

High temperatures on Mother's Day will warm into the mid-80s across the Front Range with more sunshine dominating the day.

Highs across Colorado will stay above normal through next week.