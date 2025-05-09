Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunshine and warmth across Colorado heading into Mother's Day Weekend

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Warming trend ramps up into the Mother's Day Weekend
Warming trend ramps up into the Mother's Day Weekend 02:51

After the wet weather in Colorado this week, sunshine and warmth are taking over as high pressure builds over the Western half of the U.S.

jet-stream-forecast.png
CBS

This area of high pressure will bring well above normal temperatures and an abundance of sunshine into early next week before another storm trough advances in by Wednesday of next week.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

High temperatures for Friday will climb into the mid-70s across the Denver metro area.

There is a chance of spotty showers in the mountains the next several days, and some of those showers and storms could drop down into the Foothills.

The Denver area and eastern Colorado are expected to stay sunny and dry through the weekend.

mothers-day-2.png
CBS

High temperatures on Mother's Day will warm into the mid-80s across the Front Range with more sunshine dominating the day.

Highs across Colorado will stay above normal through next week. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.