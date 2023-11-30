Students can help name wolves coming to Colorado for reintroduction

Students in 5th through 8th grades in Colorado can help name those wolves coming to the state as part of the reintroduction program. Those eligible students can choose from a list of 14 potential names for the wolves.

Each student can vote once for their favorite name. The contest will be active through Dec. 20.

Those who wish to participate can email wolfcontestco@gmail.com with "Wolf Naming Contest" in the subject line.

In an agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, up to 10 wolves will be coming to Colorado for the gray wolf reintroduction effort. The wolves will be captured and relocated between December and March of next year.

The deadline of Dec. 31 was included in the ballot measure Colorado voters approved in 2020.