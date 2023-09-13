Watch CBS News
Deion Sanders effect: Hundreds of students line up early for Rocky Mountain Showdown extra ticket release

There's some major excitement surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes and their Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field this weekend. Hundreds of students lined up outside the Champions Center in Boulder on Wednesday morning trying to snag the hottest ticket in town. 

Saturday night's game has been sold out since last week but on Wednesday the CU Athletics ticket office released 300 tickets that were allotted for CSU but given back. They were sold to students in an in-person sale.

Some of the students hoping to see Coach Deion Sanders and the undefeated Buffaloes play their in-state rivals formed the line for the tickets on Tuesday night. They spent the overnight hours sitting in camping chairs with blankets on.

"I'm so excited. I didn't get the student pass and I was like 'Am I not going to make it to the game?' And I did, so I'm looking forward to it this weekend," said one student who got tickets.

"We know we're going to win. We already know, but it's exciting. But to see this live, that's the exciting part."

By 8:20 a.m. all of the extra tickets had been claimed and a long line of students all had to head back to classes disappointed by not being able to see Coach Prime's squad in person.

For Rams fans who don't have tickets, Colorado State University is welcoming fans to Canvas Stadium on Saturday night for a Rocky Mountain Showdown watch party.

