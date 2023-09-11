Secondary market ticket prices rising for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams Rocky Mountain Showdown game

Late last week the University of Colorado announced that the Rocky Mountain Showdown is a sellout. Now college football fans who are trying to get tickets on the secondary market to the CU Buffaloes vs. the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field had better be ready to shell out some big bucks.

Running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. of the Colorado State Rams rushes against the Colorado Buffaloes in the fourth quarter of a game at Mile High in August 2019. Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

SeatGeek is showing prices for the Saturday night game in Boulder ranging from generally between $200 and $300.

The matchup between the in-state rivals kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. With all the national attention the No. 18 Buffs are getting thanks to Coach Deion Sanders, Fox is staying in Colorado for its "Big Noon Kickoff" show this weekend and ESPN will also host "College GameDay" in Colorado. It's been 27 years since "GameDay" was hosted in Boulder.

As of last Thursday, only two CU football games had tickets remaining through the college box office. If they are able to sell those remaining two games out, it would be the first time the Buffaloes had ever sold out all of their home games in a season.

According to the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, there was an estimated $17 million economic impact over the weekend for the Buffaloes game against Nebraska, and that impact could repeat for each sold-out game this season. The Buffaloes won that game 36-14 and remain undefeated on the season (2-0).