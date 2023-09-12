Coach Prime effect: with game sold out, Colorado State announces Rocky Mountain Showdown watch party at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State University will welcome fans to Canvas Stadium on Saturday night for a Rocky Mountain Showdown watch party.

Admission is free, and gates open at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enter through the north gates only. The New Belgium Porch and Lower East Sideline bleacher seats will be open for fans to watch the game. The stadium's clear bag policy and prohibited item list still applies for the watch party. No backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, or similar bags will be allowed in the stadium.

Water, soft drinks, beer, and concessions will be available to buy.

CSU's Alumni Association is also hosting a watch party at Krazy Karl's Pizza starting at 7:30 p.m. at 2620 S. Timberline Road.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. in Boulder, and can be seen on ESPN. CU is currently a 19-point favorite over their in-state rivals.