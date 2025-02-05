With strike set to start Thursday, King Soopers releases adjusted hours for some stores in Colorado

With a strike set to start, King Soopers has released adjusted hours for some grocery stores in Colorado.

Union workers plan to begin a two-week strike on Thursday morning across the Denver metro area. They're appealing for higher wages and calling for a change in working conditions.

CBS

Negotiations between the union and Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, fell apart last month. Kroger says the union hasn't brought staffing proposals to the table.

Seventy-seven impacted stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day. The pharmacies in those stores will be open from 8 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

King Soopers stores in the following cities and towns are not impacted by the strike: Bennett, Brighton, Castle Rock, Cheyenne (in Wyoming), Colorado Springs, Conifer, Erie, Firestone, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland, Pueblo, Windsor.

Two Thornton King Soopers stores at the following locations will also not be impacted by the strike: 13700 Colorado Blvd. and 13525 Quebec St.