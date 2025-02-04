King Soopers workers readying for a Colorado strike, two sides remain apart on staffing and money

Workers at 77 King Soopers stores on Colorado's Front Range are readying to take to the picket lines Thursday morning at 5 a.m., with no apparent resolution in sight. The company and United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7 remain far apart, with a strike vote in late January over claims of unfair labor practices that the company continues to dispute.

"We have about 1,500 people temporary workers in our stores, on the ground already trained," said King Soopers President Joe Kelley.

But the strike covers about 10,000 workers and stores are sure to be shorthanded. Hours will be cut to 8 p.m. closings, with pharmacies closing at 7 p.m. if the two-week strike happens.

Wages are central with workers talking about cost-of-living increases hitting hard.

"I make enough money to afford a vehicle. But I don't make enough money to live on my own. I still live with family," said front end supervisor Chris Lacey, who lives at his mother's home. "I'm 38 years old. The American Dream has really shifted from what it was."

But it's not only wages that he wants to see changed.

"I'm spreading myself thin to make sure that the demands of the business are met. And to make sure that we are taking care of our customers and we just don't have enough staff to do that," he said. "I pride myself in the work that I do. And I think that should be reflected in our staffing level. And it's just not."

He listed their

shortfalls. "Not having enough staff and not having enough people to stock shelves. Not having enough people to cashier orders. Not having enough people to bag orders."

Kelley says the company is continually adding staff.

"Our staffing is 3,000 to 4,000 people better than it was before COVID," said Kelley, who said margins are smaller than they were 10 years ago. He complained that union President Kim Cordova has not brought forward a staffing proposal.

"Our staffing model where we are today and we're always hiring people, we're still hiring people today. Our turnover rate is lower than it's ever been in four years."

Negotiations which started over three months ago have hit a standstill.

"We have to run our business. And we have that responsibility to our customers, our communities, and our shareholders," said Kelley.

The union has complained that the company failed to respond to requests for data on pricing and staffing for months.

Lacey says he will be on the picket line Thursday morning if workers walk out.

"I don't want to go anywhere else. I love this corporation. I love what I do. I don't want to be forced out because I want more staff."