Street sweeping season begins Tuesday in Denver

Department of Transportation and InfrastructureStreet sweeping season begins Tuesday in Denver. The season runs from April 4 through November.

CBS

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure urges residents to check the red and white signs on their blocks for street sweeping days and to move their cars on those sweeping days.

CBS

DOTI said that when residents move their cars, street sweepers can reach all the way to the curb line and clean up the debris that gathers there. Those who don't move their vehicles could get a $50 ticket.

You can also sign up for street sweeping email or text reminders through the city: https://bit.ly/3Mbgbcv