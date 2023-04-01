Here's what to know about Denver's street sweeping schedule

Here's what to know about the street sweeping schedule

Spring has sprung. And that can only mean one thing in Denver: Street sweeping season is upon us.

"Street sweeping season starts April 4 and runs through November," said Department of Transportation and Infrastructure director, Nancy Kuhn.

Kuhn says it only takes a few extra minutes out of your day to make sure you adhere to the rules.

"We're asking people to check the red and white signs on their blocks for street sweeping days. And to move their car on their sweeping day. By moving their car, we can get our sweepers all the way to the curb line and clean up that debris that tends to gather there."

"Street sweeping makes our city cleaner," she continued. "It removes dirt and debris from our streets, keeps it out of our air and water. It also prevents that debris from clogging storm inlets and creating flooding issues."

You can also sign up for street sweeping email or text reminders through the city: https://bit.ly/3Mbgbcv