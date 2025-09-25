Eastern Colorado town weighs growth while seeking to preserve small-town character

Strasburg is getting a lot of attention as the small town prepares for some big developments

Big investments are on the horizon for Strasburg, a small community along Interstate 70 about 35 miles east of Denver.

Strasburg sits on the dividing line between Arapahoe and Adams counties, and county leaders are preparing for growth in the town of roughly 4,700 people. Local officials estimate Strasburg's population could nearly double over the next 25 years.

To prepare, planners have introduced the "Strasburg Subarea 2050 Plan," which aims to balance the town's heritage and rural character with its future housing and development needs. The plan includes proposals for improving downtown along historic Colfax Avenue, supporting small businesses, increasing housing options, and expanding safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Przemek Lott, a farmer at Skinny P Ranch in Stasburg, Colorado, walks to the chicken coup on his ranch to gather eggs. CBS

Residents have until Sept. 29 to share their input through a community survey, which addresses land use, housing, and economic development. Officials also hope to strengthen the town's business community through grants and the creation of a downtown business association.

For longtime residents and business owners, the challenge is how to grow without losing what makes Strasburg unique. Alma Navarro, owner of Dulce Espresso & Bakery, said the sense of connection is what sets the town apart.

"Everybody looks out for each other here. Everyone knows everyone's kids," Navarro said. "Friday night football is big. Small-town games are big. I think all that would decrease if it was to grow."

Alma Navarro, owner of Dulce Espresso & Bakery, in Strasburg, Colorado, says she hopes the town remains tight-knit as development takes off and county officials plan for growth over the next several decades. CBS

Strasburg has long embraced its identity as a tight-knit town with deep historical roots. Originally settled in the 19th century, it was named for John Strasburg, a railroad official. The community gained national recognition in 1870 when it became the site of the "joining of the rails," where crews completed the last link of the Kansas Pacific Railroad, connecting the East and West by rail.

Navarro, who grew up in nearby Aurora, said she appreciates the slower pace and neighborly spirit Strasburg offers.

"It feels different," she said. "My generation growing up was different from what it is now, but I feel like if the town grows too much, you start to lose that."

Officials say the 2050 plan is intended to ensure growth doesn't come at the expense of that small-town feel.