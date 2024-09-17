Repairs to 35-year-old bridge near Strasburg send drivers on short detour south of Colorado's I-70

Repairs to 35-year-old bridge near Strasburg send drivers on short detour south of I-70

Repairs to 35-year-old bridge near Strasburg send drivers on short detour south of I-70

Repairs to 35-year-old bridge near Strasburg send drivers on short detour south of I-70

A bridge west of Strasburg will be out of commission for a month while Arapahoe County crews work to fix it. The 6th Avenue Bridge, south of I-70, will be closed between North Yulle Road and Wolf Creek Road.

The 6th Avenue Bridge near Strasburg will be closed between North Yulle Road and Wolf Creek Road. CBS

Crews tell your CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod the bridge is 35 years old and needs repairs. The crews have been keeping their eye on it. This is a bridge agriculture vehicles and semis use often so it needs to be repaired and up to code.

Crews are working to flatten the ground out, replace a 35-year-old seal that is underneath the asphalt to keep water off the concrete and clean the deck. Crews tell CBS Colorado that even though they are isolated to just the bridge area, no one is to cross the detour signs.

The 6th Avenue Bridge in Strasburg will be closed between North Yulle Road and Wolf Creek Road. CBS

"If we are not working on the bridge, it might seem like you can cut through the project, but we don't have any guard rail on it," Doug Stern, Infrastructure Manager, Arapahoe County Road and Bridge said. "We will have new patches of concrete so we appreciate if everybody follows those detours."

There are reroutes in the area to make your commute easier.

· Use North Kiowa-Bennett and Wolf Creek Roads to the south to access East Quincy Avenue

· Use North Yulle Road, East Colfax Avenue, Wagner Street and North Piggot to access to the north

Crews tell CBS Colorado this project costs $300,000. The funds are budgeted through their roads and bridges. This area is expected to reopen on Oct. 9. The project continues to be on time and on budget.