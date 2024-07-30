Stone Canyon Fire destroys at least 1 home in Colorado, evacuations in place north of Lyons

A new wildfire on Colorado's Front Range has destroyed at least one house and now mandatory evacuations are in place.

It's called the Stone Canyon Fire and is located north of the town of Lyons in the Eagle Ridge area.

CBS

Since 2 p.m. Tuesday, a large plume of gray and black smoke could be seen from Eagle Ridge and Stone Mountain.

Aerial resources were quickly ordered for the fire and planes dropprf slurry on the blaze soon afterwards.

CBS

Video from CBS Colorado's news helicopter showed one house on the mountainside on fire. At least one other home was also located nearby and appeared to be threatened by the flames.

The initial evacuation was ordered at 1:53 p.m. and includes homes in an area north and east of Highway 36, north of downtown Lyons. It includes land in both Boulder County and Larimer County.

More information about the evacuation zone is posted at www.BOCO911Alert.org.

Boulder County Emergency Operations Center

An evacuation center for affected residents has been set up in the Exhibit Building at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont at 9595 Nelson Road. People who are evacuating large animals can also take them there.

The wildfire is burning to the south of the large Alexander Mountain Fire which started on Monday. That fire, located west of Loveland, has mandatory evacuations in place and Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon is closed.

So far there's no word on how the Stone Canyon Fire started. There have also been no reports of injuries.