Spring-like weather makes a comeback across Colorado

After a long stretch of cold and snowy weather in Colorado, sunshine and 60s take over the forecast pattern. Sunday afternoon temperatures warmed into the upper 60s for most Denver metro area neighborhoods, and temperatures will warm to that degree again on Monday.

Monday morning showed this warmth all thanks to a Chinook wind pattern.

Morning lows across the Front Range were not all that low, with some neighborhoods only dropping to 50 degrees! That wind blows down the mountains, and warms as it descends, warming the lower elevations it interacts with.

While high temperatures will average roughly 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal to start the week, wind will be stronger on Monday and Tuesday.

Gusts on Monday afternoon will be strongest into the foothills and the mountains, gusting at times up to 70-80 miles per hour. For the Denver metro area, winds on Monday will gust around 25-30 mph.

By Tuesday afternoon winds will further increase, gusting at times around 30-35 mph for the Denver metro area.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday temperatures will drop roughly 20 degrees. That 20-degree temperature drop will bring our temperatures to a near-normal range for this time of year, into the mid to upper 40s.

It's a short-lived little dip to the 40s for Wednesday as high pressure builds back up going into Thursday, and the weekends just as it started, with high temperatures back in the low to mid-60s.