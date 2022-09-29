"So Help Me Todd" to premiere Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET / PT

"So Help Me Todd" to premiere Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET "So Help Me Todd" to premiere Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET 02:06

Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden) and Todd (Astin), her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm's in-house investigator, on the series premiere of the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Sept. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laidback, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret's penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd's scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations: by the seat of his wrinkled pants. When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she's surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy. At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a "suitable" path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees, since it means getting his license back and once again doing the job he excels at and loves. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile, dysfunctional relationship, and they may even come away with a better understanding of each other at this pivotal point in their lives. But whether Todd and Margaret will be able to accept each other for who they are is another case entirely, Series also stars Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo

REGULAR CAST:

Marcia Gay Harden (Margaret) Skylar Astin (Todd) Madeline Wise (Allison) Tristen J. Winger (Lyle) Inga Schlingmann (Susan) Rosa Arredondo (Francey)





GUEST CAST for "Pilot":

Clayton James (Chuck) Thomas Cadrot (Chet) Mark Moses (Harry) Artemis Litsiadis (Clementine) Andrea Brooks (Kim) Christine Cattell (Celia) Donia Kash Dean Paul Gibson Natalia S. De Azevedo Benjamin Wilkinson Jane Stanton Kapila Rego Steven Rudy Lesli Brownlee Angela Moore Sharmaine Yeoh Garland Chang Isaac George-Hotchkiss Anthony Scardera Brady Droulis Addison Gosselin Manny Hernandez Walcott Morgan Erin O'Brien Sean Fowler Zandara Kennedy Patrice Jefferson Vesna Ennis (Niki) (Walter) (Nadia) (D.A. Barrett) (Mrs. Hogenson) (Clerk Jenny) (Eddie Morris) (Laura Morris) (Judge) (Mrs. Lin) (Translator) (Mover) (Foreman) (Unkempt Child) (Mandy Barrett) (Tomas) (Delivery Person) (Flight Attendant) (D.A. Asst/Techie) (Stunt Coordinator) (Security Guard #1) (Security Guard #2)

WRITTEN BY: Scott Prendergast

DIRECTED BY: Amy York Rubin

GENRE: Drama

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.