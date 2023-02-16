Watch CBS News
Denver has received 71% of the city's average annual snow with the snowiest months still ahead

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Sunshine returns but the cold air remains until Friday
Sunshine returns but the cold air remains until Friday 02:07

The snow that fell Tuesday night and Wednesday brings the total for season to 40.5 inches which is above normal through mid February.

Denver averages about 57 inches of snow each season. The snowiest month is March with 11.5 inches on average followed by April with nearly 9 inches.

snowiest-months.png
Top 6 snowiest months of the year in Denver on average. CBS

Denver officially received 3.6 inches inches of snow this week which is less than what most neighborhoods in the metro area measured. Regardless, that was enough to bring the total for the season to 40.5 inches which is 8.9 inches above normal through February 16.

snow-this-season.png
Snow summary for the season in Denver through February 16, 2023. CBS

That means the city has received 71% of the average annual snowfall with the snowiest months still to come.

Thursday through Sunday will be dry along the Front Range will no chance for additional snow through at least Monday afternoon. At this time, the next chance for snow is expected to develop Monday night and continue into at least Tuesday. It seems likely the Denver area will get more snow next week but there are still many questions on exactly when the snow will happen and how much will accumulate. Stay tuned!

February 16, 2023

