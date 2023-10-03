Watch CBS News
With snow starting to fall, here are the projected opening dates for some Colorado ski areas

By Jennifer McRae

Snow falls in Breckenridge
Snow fell in Breckenridge overnight and that means skiers and boarders are looking forward to hitting the slopes. Vail Resorts released a list of ski areas and projected opening dates. 

Tuesday morning saw the first snowfall on the mountain for Beaver Creek Resort, Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Vail Mountain, with Breckenridge and Keystone having a dusting earlier this fall. 

breck-first-snow-transfer-frame-323.jpg
Snow falls in Breckenridge on Tuesday morning.  Kerry O'Conner

Projected Opening Dates:

Beaver Creek: Nov. 22

Breckenridge: Nov. 10

Crested Butte: Nov. 22

Keystone: as early as possible in October (pending early season conditions)

Vail Mountain: Nov. 10

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae

