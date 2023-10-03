With snow starting to fall, here are the projected opening dates for some Colorado ski areas
Snow fell in Breckenridge overnight and that means skiers and boarders are looking forward to hitting the slopes. Vail Resorts released a list of ski areas and projected opening dates.
Tuesday morning saw the first snowfall on the mountain for Beaver Creek Resort, Crested Butte Mountain Resort and Vail Mountain, with Breckenridge and Keystone having a dusting earlier this fall.
Projected Opening Dates:
Beaver Creek: Nov. 22
Breckenridge: Nov. 10
Crested Butte: Nov. 22
Keystone: as early as possible in October (pending early season conditions)
Vail Mountain: Nov. 10
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.