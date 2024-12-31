Take a sneak peek behind the scenes of downtown Denver's New Year's Eve fireworks show

Crews are getting ready for the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show in downtown Denver. CBS News Colorado was invited to check out the launch site ahead of the show.

The downtown Denver fireworks launch site atop the Sheraton hotel. CBS

The fireworks will be launched from atop the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel. This is the 23rd annual New Year's Eve Fireworks show.

"It's such an honor to be able to entertain such a large group of people and put smiles on faces and help bring in the new year," said Zach Taminosian, show designer for Zambelli.

CBS

Fireworks will be launched simultaneously from two rooftops at two different times, 9 p.m. and midnight, with viewing along 16th Street. Each show will last approximately eight minutes.

RTD will offer free bus and rail services from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 p.m. Jan. 1 to encourage responsible commuting.

There will also be a drone show at 5:30 p.m. According to VISIT Denver, the best viewing for the Mile High Drone Show will be at Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 54thirty Rooftop at the Le Méridien Denver Downtown, Peaks Lounge at Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, and the Tivoli Quad on Auraria Campus.

CBS

There will also be a special ball-drop style countdown at 9 p.m. and midnight at the Mile High Tree in Civic Center Park. Admission is free.