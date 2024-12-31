Increased law enforcement across Colorado during New Year's Eve celebrations

As people are getting ready to go out and celebrate the new year, it is important to remember if you drink and drive, there are consequences.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, also known as CDOT, 190 people have lost their lives on Colorado roads due to impaired driving so far in 2024. In 2023, 218 lives were taken away too soon from impaired driving. Over the last two years, DUI crashes account for 30% of all crashes reported.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez told CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod that too many lives have been lost because of the selfish decision to drink and drive. Mendez says drinking and driving is 100% preventable. There are too many opportunities with the buddy system, Lyft and Uber to stop this issue.

Mendez is reminding everyone they will be on the road looking for anyone who is drinking and driving. To stop them, they look for anyone driving in and out of traffic lanes uncontrollably, driving too fast, and driving too slowly. If you are pulled over and have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, these are indicators you could be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Troopers are asking for the public's help in spotting these drivers. Call 277 or *CSP if you see anyone. Mendez says in worst-case scenarios, you can take someone's life.

"Do you want to live with the fact that you killed somebody with something you could have done to prevent it," Mendez said. "It should have never happened. It is so easy to not drink and drive. You should never get behind the wheel even if it is just one or two drinks."

Along with the Colorado State Patrol and dozens of other agencies, the Denver Police Department is also increasing its patrol efforts for New Year's Eve.

Denver police provided the following statement for CBS Colorado: The Denver Police Department prepares every year for the influx of visitors and traffic to the downtown area for NYE celebrations. We plan to have staffing levels such that we can respond to the increased calls for service and issues that may arise. Many of the events being held in the downtown area will also be staffed with off-duty resources for added visibility and enforcement. There will also be increased DUI patrols in Denver as well as statewide.

The Denver Police Department would like everyone to celebrate this NYE responsibly. Planning for a safe and sober ride to and from your destination by utilizing rideshare, taxis, a designated sober driver, or public transportation.

A reminder: if you are pulled over for drinking and driving, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in court fees and fines. You will also have your vehicle impounded, your driver's license suspended for at least nine months and have an interlock device added to your car. This is a machine that you have to blow into sober to turn on your vehicle.