1 dead after small planes collide in midair in eastern Colorado, resulting in fiery crash

One person died, one was taken to the hospital and two others were also injured when two small planes collided in midair on Sunday morning in Colorado and crashed. That's according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 10:45 a.m. on the Eastern Plains near a runway of the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport.

A Cessna 172 that was set to land was on its final approach to the runway when the collision happened. An Extra EA 300 hit the Cessna in the air and both planes then crashed. They both caught fire and witnessed rushed to the crash site to try to put out the flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were two people on each of the planes at the time of the collision. Two men were in the Cessna and they both were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene. The death occurred in the other plane.

Charred wreckage could be seen next to the runway in the afternoon. Tire marks on the runway could also be seen leading up to it, and a detached wing of one of the planes was also still on the runway several hours after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating how the crash happened.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released, and the identities of those who were injured is also not available.

The sheriff's office said they are thankful to those who rushed to try to put the fire out. They also expressed condolences to the families of those who were hurt and killed.