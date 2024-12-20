Small business in Denver metro area prepping for annual Christmas tree giveaway

Colorado business is once again prepping for their annual Christmas tree giveaway

With the holidays just around the corner, Echter's Garden Center in Arvada is once again prepping for its annual Christmas tree giveaway.

"If you don't have a tree up I guess... is it really Christmas?" Renae Pribyl said.

Echter's Garden Center in Arvada CBS

Pribyl works part-time for the company, and when December hits she says they start to feel more like Santa's helpers.

"We should've put on our Santa hats," she laughed.

Six years ago, the locally owned business found themselves with an abundance of trees just days away from Christmas.

"It was just killing me that all these trees were going to get thrown away so I had this idea that let's donate them to families who can't afford them," Julie Echter said.

Echter who is the vice president of the company says they've held the event every year since and quickly learned the tree by itself was not always enough.

Today the staff builds the stands to hold those trees up and collects and repurposes ornaments and lights to make sure each of the Frazier firs can really shine.

Echter's Garden Center in Arvada prepares for its annual Christmas tree giveaway. CBS

"They tried to keep them in colors and themes so I'm just the elf at the end," Pribyl said.

The only thing missing was something to go under the tree.

In 2022, the Arvada Fire Department stepped in to help donate a truckload of toys they collect year-round.

"It's just really meaningful to not only be able to provide something but to be able to hand it to them and know they are going to go home and enjoy it," Echter said.

For staff like Pribyl just being part of the event is a gift, "It gives me the chills just knowing that a family in need is going to be able to have a little joy."

This year's giveaway will take place at Echter's Nursery & Garden Center, located at 5150 Garrison St. in Arvada on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Dec. 24, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Arvada Fire Department will join us with their holiday sleigh and classic fire truck, adding a touch of magic to the festivities. Trees, gift bags, and toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with no requirements for participation.

Echter's Garden Center employees prepare gift baskets. CBS

The store is accepting holiday lights, ornaments, and tree stands at Echter's Nursery & Garden Center during store hours, along with monetary donations.