"Shift into Safe" campaign designed to help save lives on Colorado roadways

"Shift into Safe" campaign designed to help save lives on Colorado roadways

"Shift into Safe" campaign designed to help save lives on Colorado roadways

Last year, there was a 6% drop in traffic-related deaths overall on Colorado roadways. Unfortunately, there were record deaths of bicyclists and pedestrians on the roads.

In 2023, a total of 716 people died on Colorado roadways which is 48 fewer than the year before, 2022. Bicycle deaths rose by five from the previous year and the number of people killed while walking the streets increased by 16.

To help save lives, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching the "Shift into Safe" campaign. It will be a collaboration with local authorities and community groups to address the issue of traffic-related deaths.

The campaign is designed to change the traffic safety culture in our state and reach zero traffic-related deaths in Colorado.

"We can help encourage each other smart, sound driving decisions. We can remind people to have a sober driver. We can remind to drive the speed limit. And of course, when you're the one holding the wheel, that owness, that responsibility lies on you," said Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard.

The most common causes of fatal crashes have to do with drivers speeding, drivers not wearing seatbelts and impaired driving where one in three deadly car crashes involves an impaired driver.