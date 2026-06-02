Denver's Shift 2 incentive program rewards you for skipping your car twice a week

The City of Denver is encouraging residents to leave their cars behind and opt for more sustainable transportation through a new incentive program that offers rewards for changing commuting habits.

The initiative, called "Shift 2," challenges people who live and work in Denver to replace at least two solo driving trips each week with alternative modes of transportation such as walking, biking, carpooling or using public transit.

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City officials say participants who log those trips online will be entered into monthly drawings for gift cards, totaling about $1,000 each month. The prizes feature local restaurants and businesses.

The program is a collaboration between the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, and the Denver Regional Council of Governments.

To participate, residents must first identify two regular trips, such as commuting to work or running errands, and substitute those with a non-driving option. Participants then sign up through the regional commuter platform and track their trips in an online dashboard to qualify for rewards.

Officials say the program is designed not only to provide incentives, but also to encourage long-term behavior changes that can reduce traffic congestion, lower transportation costs, and improve air quality.

"With gas prices a challenge for many people right now, this is a great time to consider alternative modes of travel," said Amy Ford, executive director of the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. "Getting out of your car a couple of times a week can positively affect physical, mental and environmental health."

City leaders also point to added benefits including increased physical activity and reduced vehicle emissions.

The Shift 2 program runs through the end of the year. More information and registration details are available through the regional commuter platform, My Way to Go.

Residents are also encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtag #Shift2.