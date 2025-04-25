NFL teams choose not to draft Shedeur Sanders in first three rounds of draft, former Colorado quarterback still falling

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders officially remains undrafted after three rounds of the NFL Draft.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star and son of Coach Deion Sanders, who many experts thought would be a first round pick, will have to wait until Saturday to hopefully hear his name.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a warm up pass between series in the fourth quarter of a Big 12 game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas Jayhawks on November 23, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Four other quarterbacks have been drafted. Cam Ward from Miami went to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick. The New York Giants traded up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick. The New Orleans Saints drafted Lousville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick. And the Seattle Seahawks drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the fourth round with the No. 92 pick.

Sanders finished his college career by breaking the Buffaloes single-season passing record and being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Last Saturday CU honored him in a ceremony where his jersey number was retired at Folsom Field in Boulder.