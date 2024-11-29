Shedeur Sanders breaks Koy Detmer's Colorado Buffaloes single-season passing record

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke the Colorado Buffaloes single-season passing record on Friday in Boulder. He threw for 438 yards and five touchdowns as CU cruised to a 52-0 win at Folsom Field.

Shedeur Sanders Folsom Field on Friday. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

He closed the regular season with 3,926 yards passing to top the single-season mark turned in by Koy Detmer (3,527) in 1996.

Sanders also totaled a school-best 35 touchdowns for the season.

Shedeur and his brother cornerback Shilo Sanders were among the 21 players honored on senior day. The brothers were escorted to midfield by their coach/father Deion Sanders.

Shilo Sanders #21, Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes pose for a photo after Friday's game. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Before the game, Sanders was named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation's top QB.