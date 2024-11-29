Watch CBS News
Sports

Shedeur Sanders breaks Koy Detmer's Colorado Buffaloes single-season passing record

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke the Colorado Buffaloes single-season passing record on Friday in Boulder. He threw for 438 yards and five touchdowns as CU cruised to a 52-0 win at Folsom Field.

Oklahoma State v Colorado
Shedeur Sanders Folsom Field on Friday. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

 He closed the regular season with 3,926 yards passing to top the single-season mark turned in by Koy Detmer (3,527) in 1996.

Sanders also totaled a school-best 35 touchdowns for the season.

Shedeur and his brother cornerback Shilo Sanders were among the 21 players honored on senior day. The brothers were escorted to midfield by their coach/father Deion Sanders.

Oklahoma State v Colorado
Shilo Sanders #21, Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes pose for a photo after Friday's game. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Before the game, Sanders was named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation's top QB.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.