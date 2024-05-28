Watch CBS News
Severe thunderstorms expected in Colorado for the next few days in parts of the state

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Severe weather expected over the next three days in Colorado
Severe weather expected over the next three days in Colorado 01:12

Hail and damaging winds will be a concern through Thursday across Colorado's Eastern Plains. Each day will target a different portion of the state, so let's break it down.

TUESDAY: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of southeast Colorado through 9PM Tuesday night.  

Large hail up to 1.5" in diameter and damaging wind gusts up to 70MPH are expected. Penny sized hail will be possible across Interstate 25 as storms fire up. 

WEDNESDAY: I-25 will be included in the severe threat on Wednesday with large hail and damaging winds once again the main concerns. Storms will fire up along I-25, with hail peaking around 1.25". Storms will increase in intensity as the push across the Plains with larger hail possible. 

Any tornadic potential will stay in southeastern Colorado.   

THURSDAY: Another round of severe storms is expected on Thursday across the Plains. At this point, the worst remains confined to the southeast. It is worth watching I-25 as the severe threat could expand slightly west. 

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team.   

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 3:15 PM MDT

