Severe storms, hail and damaging winds possible across Colorado

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Hot, strong to severe storms possible both today and tomorrow across Colorado
Hot, strong to severe storms possible both today and tomorrow across Colorado 03:02

As if the heat was not enough, we will be watching for a few severe thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging winds to develop in Denver and across the Plains Thursday afternoon.  

There is a low overall chance of storm development, but the few that do will pack a punch. 

Wind gusts up to 70 MPH and hail up to 1" in diameter are the main concerns for Thursday afternoon and evening. 

As we transition to Friday, the severe weather potential really ramps up across much of I-25 and all of the Plains. 

Any tornadic potential will remain far north and east of the Denver Metro area. Portions of I-76 and I-70 are the greatest concern. Damaging winds and large hail will be the greatest concern, flooding will also be possible. 

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 1:01 PM MDT

