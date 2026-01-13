Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to more than 50 years in Colorado for murdering champion dog breeder Paul Peavey

The 37-year-old man who killed a champion Dobermann pinscher breeder in Colorado's high country last year will spend more than 50 years in prison.

Sergio Ferrer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Paul Peavey. The 57-year-old  Idaho Springs resident's body was found on his property in August.

Ferrer, who lived in Georgetown, admitted to killing Peavey at his trailer in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Road. He then he stole Peavey's new litter of puppies and sold several of them. Only three of the 10 puppies were located.

Ferrer was sentenced to 48 years for murder and seven for robbery. That sentence will be served consecutively.

His wife also pleaded guilty to felony accessory to a crime and misdemeanor theft.

