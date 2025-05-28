Sen. John Hickenlooper tours Denver brewery, criticizes tariffs

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper toured 4 Noses Brewery in Denver on Tuesday as part of a visit highlighting local businesses. Hickenlooper, a Democrat representing Colorado in the Senate, wanted to learn how tariffs are impacting the craft beer industry.

Sen. John Hickenlooper visits 4 Noses Brewing Company in Denver. CBS

Following the tour, Hickenlooper said the costs of tariffs are making it difficult for businesses to invest the way they need to grow. He criticized tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, stating they "rarely worked" and warning that the U.S. economy is "perilously close to sliding into recession."

"They don't need extra anxiety from wondering if the tariff is going to stay or double in a month or magically go away," said Hickenlooper.

4 Noses Brewing Company CBS

President Donald Trump has said that his goal with tariffs is to bring back manufacturing jobs to America. Hickenlooper's remarks come amid ongoing concerns about inflation and global trade tensions.

4 Noses Brewing Company has said the company is switching from aluminum to tin.