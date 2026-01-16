Second victim dies over a week after shooting at Denver party celebrating Maduro's capture

A second person who was shot at a party in Denver celebrating the arrest of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro nearly two weeks ago has died.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the shooting on Jan.3, which left two people dead and two others wounded. The Denver Police Department said a large crowd gathered in a parking lot near South Galena Street and East Hampden Avenue late that night, and an argument broke out. Someone fired into the crowd, striking 16-year-old William Rodriguez Salas and three adults.

The adults were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police said a private vehicle also attempted to drive Salas to a hospital, but he died near South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue.

On Friday, the DPD announced that one of the adult victims has died.

Authorities are still working to discover who was responsible for the shooting. They asked anyone with information on the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through their website.