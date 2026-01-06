Search for shooting suspect at Denver party celebrating Maduro's capture continues, second victim may not survive

Denver police are asking the public to help find the person responsible for killing a teen and injuring three others at a party celebrating the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last weekend.

The Denver Police Department released an update Monday, identifying the boy killed as 16-year-old William Rodriguez Salas. The department said another victim is not expected to survive their wounds. Meanwhile, the search for Salas's killer continues.

16-year-old William Rodriguez Salas was fatally shot at a party in Denver on Jan. 3. Denver Police Department

The U.S. Military captured Maduro in an overnight operation on Jan. 3 and brought him to New York to stand trial on narco-terrorism charges. The news brought mixed reactions, from those who celebrated the deposition of the leader of an oppressive regime to those who felt the U.S. did not have the authority to capture another country's leader. Many people who opposed Maduro's control held celebrations, including in Denver, where a large crowd gathered in a parking lot near South Galena Street and East Hampden Avenue late Saturday night.

According to police, an argument broke out at the party that escalated violently when someone fired into the crowd. Salas, as well as three adults aged 26, 29, and 33, were wounded in the shooting. Two were taken to area hospitals in private vehicles. The DPD reported that someone also attempted to drive Salas to a hospital, but he died near South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led up to this shooting and said Sunday that they're working to uncover information that may lead to the identification of a suspect. They asked anyone with photos or video of the event to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or through their website.