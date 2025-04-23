Second measles case in Denver confirmed; fourth in Colorado amid nationwide outbreak

The second case of measles has been confirmed in Denver, according to city and county health officials, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Colorado to four.

Health officials didn't provide many details about the latest case in Denver, other than to say the person is an adult and they contracted the virus from the first person in the city who got it; a baby who was too young to have been vaccinated who had recently travelled to an area of Chihuahua, Mexico, which is experiencing a measles outbreak. The person has been in public health quarantine during the infectious period, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The latest case comes as the U.S. experiences the highest number of measles cases nationwide since a 2019 wave.

Health officials say symptoms typically develop between 7 and 21 days after exposure. Between 7 and 14 days, those symptoms can include fever around or over 104°, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Within 2 to 3 days after those symptoms appear, small white spots may appear in one's mouth and days later, a full rash can appear.

Most people's symptoms will improve, but about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized. Approximately 1 in every 1,000 children with measles will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and around 3 in 1,000 children who become infected will die, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

"Measles is one of the most contagious diseases we know, but it is also highly preventable," Dr. Rachel Herlihy, deputy chief medical officer and state epidemiologist, said in a statement. "The MMR vaccine provides excellent protection and helps prevent outbreaks like the one we are seeing globally. We urge Coloradans to review their vaccination status and take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

The majority of infections nationwide have been reported in West Texas, and two children have died, local health officials said. Texas has seen over 500 cases and the entire country has seen about 800 recorded cases this year so far. And Kansas, to Colorado's east, has reported over 37 cases so far this year.

The majority of people reporting cases are 19 or younger. CDC data shows the following age breakdown of cases:

Under 5 years: 157 (33%)

5-19 years: 204 (42%)

20+ years: 111 (23%)

Age unknown: 11 (2%)

The overwhelming majority of cases, the CDC says, are also among those who aren't vaccinated for measles or whose vaccination status isn't known:

Unvaccinated or Unknown: 97%

One MMR dose: 1%

Two MMR doses: 2%

The number of measles cases in the U.S. has fallen dramatically since the advent of the vaccine in 1963. Prior to that, the country typically saw hundreds of thousands of cases each year.

Health experts point to lower vaccination rates as a reason for increases in preventable diseases like measles.

More information on measles can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.