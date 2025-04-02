Denver Health experts answer questions about who can get the measles vaccine

The most transmissible infectious disease is now in Colorado. The first case of measles has been confirmed in Pueblo. Health officials are urging everyone to take this disease seriously and get vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Grisel Gonzales brought her six-year-old son to get vaccinated at Denver Health's pop-up clinic at Joe Shoemaker School in Denver.

"Yes, I'm worried about my son because kids go to school, and they interact with a lot of other kids, and we don't know what kind of viruses or health issues the other kids can have," Gonzales said in Spanish through a translator.

One of the reasons Gonzales said she came to get her son vaccinated at the clinic Tuesday was because of its accessibility.

"What made me come today is the accessibility because it was very easy, and he could get the vaccines that he needed. Since he was born, he's gotten all of his vaccines," Gonzales said in Spanish through a translator.

That accessibility comes amid a spike in questions about the measles.

RN program manager of the immunization and Travel Clinic at Denver Health Mckenzie Johnson explained, "We are definitely seeing an increase in call volume. Routine childhood vaccines for MMR is 12 to 18 months and then four to six years of age."

The clinic comes as recent state data shows some schools like Joe Shoemaker were at risk for an outbreak last year.

"We're doing this really to help protect the kids and keep them in school. Last year, we saw a big effect on the varicella outbreak, and then obviously we had COVID, so we don't want any of the kids to be harmed or affected by measles," Johnson said.

Johnson says there still may be vaccine side effects like aches and a low-grade fever, but added that "getting the disease is going to be worse than getting the vaccine," and that the illness can lead to lifelong complications.

Johnson also explained how effective the vaccine is.

"After one dose of the vaccine, it's 93% efficacy. So, 93 out of 100 people will most likely not get measles. If they're exposed and then two doses is 97%," Johnson said.

For young kids, medical experts say some children 6 to 11 months can get a shot for international travel, but it still doesn't count towards the routine childhood vaccine. However, not all healthcare providers offer this option right now.

When it comes to vaccinations for adults, Johnson says anyone born before 1956 has presumed immunity due to exposure.

For those vaccinated between then and 1968, she says you may be eligible for another vaccine depending on what was given to you at the time; anyone vaccinated after 1969 should still be protected.

"If you're unsure if you were vaccinated, then you can go ahead and get the lab test to see if you have immunity to measles. And if you aren't immunized, or you don't have protection, then you can get the vaccine," Johnson said.

However, Johnson also recommends talking to your doctor about any concerns, especially if you are pregnant or immunocompromised.

Denver Health's Clinic continues at Joe Shoemaker School on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested can pre-register, or walk-ins are also accepted. Insurance that is in-network with Denver Health is accepted. No-cost vaccines are available for those 18 and under.