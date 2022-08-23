Santa Cops of Larimer County booted from 'workshop', gifts for kids in need jeopardized

A group in Loveland that helps make sure Christmas is a littler brighter for kids now needs some hel

Hundreds of families in need are in jeopardy of not having gifts for their children this Christmas after "Santa Cops of Larimer County" was recently booted from their home base. Santa Cops, a non-profit represented by five Larimer County law enforcement agencies, may not be able to gift hundreds of toys this Christmas if they can't find a new facility to operate out of.

The organization has been operating out of The Outlets at Centerra in Loveland for years; however, recently their landlord notified the organization that their space had been sold. Since then hundreds of toys have been taken to storage facilities, left in trailers, or even dropped off at officers' homes.

Without a facility to store the toys, and later wrap them, there are fears Santa Cops may not be possible for the first time in decades.

"We have a ton of toys that we have nowhere to keep," said Mark Clitnovici, Patrol Officer with Fort Collins Police Services.

"We have delivered gifts since 1987, every year. Anywhere from 400 families to our highest one with 900 families," said Kristy Volesky, Fort Collins Police Service's Assistance Chief.

For months now the non-profit has been paying more than $600 a month for the storage of many of their toys, meaning there is less money to purchase toys for distribution in December.

"We will not do Santa Cops this year without a space," Volesky told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Santa Cops of Larimer County is made up of representatives from FCPS, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Loveland Police, the Larimer County District Attorney's Office and Colorado State Patrol.

Each year volunteers gather at the home base for the operation and sort the gifts, wrap them and then prepare them for distribution. Volesky said the team needs around 6,000sqft of space to call home for this year's event to be possible.

While the non-profit is prepared to pay rent if they can find one that is affordable, they are hoping someone will donate the space to them in return for payment of utilities and other fees. By having a space donated they will be able to purchase more toys.

The organization is also hoping to sign a multi-year lease on a property.

"It is important for everyone to have something for Christmas time," Volesky said.

"[The joy the event brings to kids] is indescribable. When you do the job we do and see the things we see, [joy] is rare in our field. We are not going to happy situations, we are not going to happy calls, we are not dealing with happy people. When you get that it is almost overwhelming, and incredible amount of joy," Clitnovici said.