RV park residents in Colorado could be forced to move with efforts underway to build apartments

Residents who live at an RV park in Sheridan could be forced to find a new home. If the Colorado city approves a rezoning application, the Flying Saucer RV Park, located off Hampden Avenue, will be turned into a large apartment complex, displacing more than 100 residents. Some neighbors are now sharing their concerns and hoping to save the park.



Many residents moved to the RV park because it's close to their work and it's affordable. Monthly rates are about $1,000 on average. If the rezoning application is approved, many neighbors say they won't have any other option than to move.

"We're kind of in limbo," said Dort Anton, who has also lived at the park for three years.

"Everyone's frustrated, not knowing what to expect," said Mark Hensley, another resident who has lived at the RV park for three years.

The RV park is nestled on 18 acres of property. Some reservations are short term, and for others it is home and has been for years.

"I sold my house. I downsized, became an RVer, so I bought this, and this place was the most economical," said Hensley, who has also lived at the park for three years. "It's great for the community. I got great neighbors."



Hensley said it's a tight-knit community for veterans like himself, for seniors on fixed-incomes and for long-time residents.

"Some people have been here for 22 years," said Hensley.

The Garrett Companies, a company based out of Indiana, is under contract with the RV park to purchase the property, contingent on rezoning. A spokesperson for the company said the company filed for a rezoning application with the City of Sheridan in June. It is currently under review by city staff. The developer wants to turn the RV park into 362 apartment units across seven buildings.

Residents say they understand the owner's right to sell but feel like their future isn't being properly communicated.

"I wish had had more notice, more heads up, more communication," said Anton.

In a statement from the Garrett Companies, the company also says: "Residents were informed of the plans in June. Working with the property owner, we will keep people informed about the new project. The soonest we would begin construction is spring or summer of next year. So, people will have had nine months or more to make plans."

"It's frustrating, but I do believe in people's rights to do whatever they want with their property," said Hensley.

"I don't honestly think we need more buildings here. I wish it would stay a park. We don't have many parks here, affordable parks at all. Everything else is too high for most people," said Anton. "A lot of elderly live here, and they can't afford to move anywhere else. A lot of people came to this park because it was close to their work."



Neighbors like Anton also say Flying Saucer is just one of four RV parks in the Denver metro area where residents can park an RV and live year-round. Other parks offering full RV hookups are up to an hour away or a lot more expensive.

"Some of them are ... older, and really have no other options but this place. And financially wise, you know, there's no other choices for them. So, they're scared and worried about their future, and where are they going to live, how they're going to survive," said Hensley.

As the city decides on the rezoning application, some people have already chosen to leave and move from the park, while others are waiting on the city's decision.

"It would be hard for me. I would have to find a place to stay or dry docket for a while outside of a park somewhere," said Hensley. "It definitely would hurt me financially as well, because I'd be paying a lot more than here."

A public hearing on the rezoning application with the city's planning commission is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Sheridan City council will have the final say by the end of the year.

CBS Colorado also reached out to Flying Saucer RV Park and has not heard back.