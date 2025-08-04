Watch CBS News
RTD's A Line train collides with semi truck in Aurora

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

An RTD commuter rail line train collided with a semi truck in northwestern Aurora on Monday morning. The train was part of the Regional Transportation District's A Line service from Denver International Airport to Union Station in downtown Denver and caused a disruption for travelers.

crash1.jpg
CBS

The incident happened at the Sable Boulevard crossing, close to the intersection of Smith Road and Sable Boulevard.

An official from RTD said there were 55 customers on the train when the crash happened before 10 a.m. and that there were no initial reports of any injuries.

The trailer the truck was pulling appeared to be heavily damaged.

crash.jpg
CBS

While the accident is investigated and the tracks are closed, there will be bus service for the train passengers between the Central Park station and the 40th/Airport station.

Last week officials from the Colorado State Patrol said they are seeing a concerning rise in crashes involving commercial trucks in Colorado.

