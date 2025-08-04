RTD's A Line train collides with semi truck in Aurora

An RTD commuter rail line train collided with a semi truck in northwestern Aurora on Monday morning. The train was part of the Regional Transportation District's A Line service from Denver International Airport to Union Station in downtown Denver and caused a disruption for travelers.

The incident happened at the Sable Boulevard crossing, close to the intersection of Smith Road and Sable Boulevard.

An official from RTD said there were 55 customers on the train when the crash happened before 10 a.m. and that there were no initial reports of any injuries.

The trailer the truck was pulling appeared to be heavily damaged.

While the accident is investigated and the tracks are closed, there will be bus service for the train passengers between the Central Park station and the 40th/Airport station.

Last week officials from the Colorado State Patrol said they are seeing a concerning rise in crashes involving commercial trucks in Colorado.