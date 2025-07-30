Crashes involving commercial vehicles become big concern in Colorado, more than 1,200 in six months

Colorado State Patrol says crashes involving commercial trucks are becoming a big concern.

According to their data, between Jan. 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024, there have been 1,270 crashes involving commercial vehicles. In 2025, during the same time period, there were 1,188 crashes involving commercial vehicles.

CSP says both the driver and the CMV operators are to blame for this dangerous trend. This comes from a combination of distracted driving, speeding and crossing lanes too fast.

A majority of these crashes are reported along I-70. This highway has been ranked the worst highway in the state for these crashes. CSP says if you are traveling through the high country, the weather is often to blame. If you are traveling within city limits, it's a mix of flat and hilly land.

Let's break down these statistics even further. CSP says 60% of non-fatal crashes are usually the commercial operator's fault. It's important to remember to always get adequate sleep and never drive more than 11 hours without at least ten hours off.

CSP says 66% of fatal crashes involve a regular driver being at fault. One quarter of that 66% is caused by impairment. CSP says drivers need to stop cutting off commercial vehicles and driving in their blind spots.

Regardless of the driver, CSP stressed that leaving space between vehicles can prevent all of these crashes.

"If the car speeds up to cut in front of a truck, it doesn't give enough distance if traffic decides to suddenly stop," said Captain John Hahn, Commander for Motor Carrier Unit at Colorado State Patrol. "It does not provide enough time or distance to be able to stop before it collides into the back of the vehicle."

So far in 2025, authorities say there has been a 6.5% drop in commercial crashes. CSP says the number should be zero since these crashes are always preventable.