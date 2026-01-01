RTD reinstating L line in Denver after being suspended for more than 3 months for rail project

Starting Sunday, the Regional Transportation District will make some changes to its services in Denver. This includes reinstating their L line.

That's the line between the Interstate 25 and Broadway Station to the 30th and Downing Station. It has been suspended since Aug. 31, while crews worked on the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

Due to the completion of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project, the following rail lines will experience operational adjustments:

The L Line service will be reinstated

The H Line will resume its regular travel pattern to/from Florida Station and 18th•California and 18th•Stout stations

D Line service will resume its regular travel pattern to/from the 18th•California and 18th•Stout stations instead of operating to/from Denver Union Station

In addition, the E, R, H, D, and W lines will all undergo minor schedule changes

Passengers will see some changes in their bus services. This includes:

Routes that will receive minor schedule updates include 0, 4, 9, 43, 44, 51, 65, 76, 145X, 153, 206, 323, 324, 326, 327, AB2, BOLT, FF5, Free MetroRide, LD1, LD3, and LX2

Routes that will experience adjustments include BOLT, LD1, LD3, LX2, 323, 324, 326, and 327

Customers are encouraged to visit Service Changes for a complete list of updates

Access-A-Ride will also see changes in its services. This includes:

Customers who use Access-a-Ride

RTD will resume full service to the bus stops at the 8th Avenue and Coffman Street Park-N-Ride in Longmont, coinciding with service changes taking effect on Jan. 4.

RTD says it has to update its schedules and make changes three times a year to make sure its traffic patterns, ridership and operations are top of the line. The agency wants to make sure their services stay on time, will adjust to ever-changing travel needs and make time for maintenance as needed.

RTD recommends using the Next Ride app when planning your trip. This is the best way to know about changes, cancellations, and delays.