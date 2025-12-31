Colorado judge allows RTD Access-on-Demand changes to begin in 2026, disability advocates push back

A federal judge has denied a motion to pause upcoming changes to RTD's Access-on-Demand program, clearing the way for fare and service modifications to take effect Jan. 1, 2026. The program provides on-demand transportation for riders with disabilities who are certified for paratransit services.

RTD leaders called the decision "welcome news," saying the ruling supports the agency's plans and confirms the changes do not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"The court agreed that the program modifications approved by the Board do not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act or disparately impact customers with disabilities," said Debra A. Johnson, RTD general manager and CEO, adding that RTD remains committed to service availability.

What the program includes beginning Jan. 1

$4.50 base fare per trip

•$2.25 fare for LiVE discount-eligible riders

RTD subsidy reduced from $25 to $20 per trip

Service hours aligned with RTD bus, rail, and Access-a-Ride

No service between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Up to two stops allowed per trip

No waiting period once riders are certified paratransit-eligible

What Stays the Same

60-trip monthly cap

Trips must begin and end within RTD's service boundary

RTD says the modifications are designed to help stabilize the program and manage demand.

Disability rights group ADAPT Colorado, which filed the lawsuit seeking to block the changes, pushed back strongly after the ruling. The group argues the judge's decision was procedural and does not settle whether the changes harm riders with disabilities.

"To be clear, the Court has not ruled on the merits of our case," ADAPT said in a statement. "A denial of a preliminary injunction is not a finding that RTD is right, nor that people with disabilities are wrong."

The group accuses RTD leadership of misleading the public and says the modifications will reduce independence, create financial barriers and betray voter trust, especially following passage of Ballot Measure 7A, which they say was intended to expand service, not restrict it.

RTD plans to move forward with the changes at the start of the new year, while disability advocates say they will continue pushing back.